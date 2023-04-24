Ratings: Magnum Steady With Spring Finale; AFV, Idol, 60 Minutes Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s AFV and American Idol tied for the Sunday demo win, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s largest audience.
ABC | AFV (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) ticked up in the demo, while Idol (5.1 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week.
CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (7.2 mil/0.4), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.4), East New York (4.8 mil/0.3) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.1 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with East New York also gaining viewers week-to-week.
NBC | Magnum P.I. with its midseason finale slipped to its second-smallest audience of Season 5A (barely 3 mil) while posting its third 0.2 rating in four episodes; read recap. The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady.
FOX | The Simpsons drew 910K and a 0.3, followed by The Great North (710K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (750K/0.2) and Family Guy (850K/0.2).
