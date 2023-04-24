Ratings: Magnum Steady With Spring Finale; AFV, Idol, 60 Minutes Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s AFV and American Idol tied for the Sunday demo win, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s largest audience. What Broadcast Shows Remain on the Bubble?

ABC | AFV (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) ticked up in the demo, while Idol (5.1 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (7.2 mil/0.4), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.4), East New York (4.8 mil/0.3) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.1 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with East New York also gaining viewers week-to-week.

NBC | Magnum P.I. with its midseason finale slipped to its second-smallest audience of Season 5A (barely 3 mil) while posting its third 0.2 rating in four episodes; read recap. The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 910K and a 0.3, followed by The Great North (710K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (750K/0.2) and Family Guy (850K/0.2).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.