How to Watch Scream VI at Home

“What’s your favorite scary movie?”

If it happens to be Scream VI and/or its predecessors, you are in luck, because the horror hit is hitting one of the major streaming services this week, just six weeks after its theatrical debut.

To date, Scream VI has scared up nearly $170 million worldwide, making it the first installment in the horror franchise to cross $100 million at the U.S. box office since Scream 2, and the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada.

How to Stream Scream VI Online

Scream VI will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, April 25. If you subscribe to Paramount+, you also get access to other originals such as Star Trek: Picard, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Paramount+ with no ads)



Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as a bundle option. If you sign up for Paramount+, you can choose between the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

You can watch with no ads by subscribing to the Premium plan for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan. (The Premium plan does include your local live CBS station). Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

Paramount+ offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards (including for Best Picture). For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. (Yes, that’s right! Both plans are now the same price!) We recommend the Premium plan + Showtime bundle because why not get ad-free streaming for the same price as the Essential plan with ads?

What Is Scream VI About?

In the latest Scream entry, the four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Alas, just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. The newest incarnation of Ghostface proves to be more brutal and relentless than ever, and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

The cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, an ascendant Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, (barely) Henry Czerny and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-her Samara Weaving.

WATCH SCREAM VI TRAILER:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)