Netflix Sets Heartstopper Season 2 Release Date: 'Different Vibe' in Store

The wait is over! Well, almost. Netflix on Monday announced that Season 2 of its beloved LGBTQ+ romance Heartstopper drops on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic, the series follows the love stories of teenage BFFs-turned-boyfriends Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring and their peers. Upon its release in 2022, Heartstopper won rave reviews — including one from TVLine (read ours here) — and was soon issued not a one- but a two-season pickup by the streamer. The show went on to score five Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, among them, statuettes for Oseman, Kit Connor (who plays Nick) and Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mum).

Season 2 introduces a whole host of fresh faces: Nick’s biphobic brother David (Jack Barton), their dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert), Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan), Truham student James McEwan (Bradley Riches in an expanded role) and Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self), new pals of Elle Argent’s (Yasmin Finney).

RELATED STORIES Heartstopper Creator Teases a Larger Role for [Spoiler] and Drops a Big Hint About the Netflix Hit's Inevitable End

Heartstopper Creator Teases a Larger Role for [Spoiler] and Drops a Big Hint About the Netflix Hit's Inevitable End Heartstopper: Does This Deleted Scene Tee Up a Season 2 'Ship for [Spoiler]?

Per Netflix’s logline, in the eight episodes that comprise the sophomore season of Heartstopper, “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

As you’ll hear in the above announcement video, Season 2 feels “cool and fresh,” per Connor, and has “a different vibe.” Adds Finney: “So many things happen with Elle that you’re not ready for.” Finally, Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, hints “the story is a bit more mature” going forward.

Check it out by pressing PLAY above. Then hit the comments with your hopes/fears for Season 2.