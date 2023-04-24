Big Mouth and Human Resources Spinoff Both Poised to End at Netflix

The tweens of Big Mouth will be goin’ through changes one last time. Netflix has renewed the adult animated comedy for an eighth season, which will also be its last, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, spinoff series Human Resources will also conclude with its upcoming second season. Human Resources Season 2 and Big Mouth Season 7 are both expected to release later this year, while Big Mouth‘s eighth and final season will follow sometime in 2024. With Season 8, Big Mouth will become the longest-running original series in Netflix history, outside of kids and family programming.

“If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like, ‘Yeah, that sounds about right,'” series star and co-creator Kroll said in a statement. “‘This seems like it will never end.'”

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” added Billy Wee, Netflix’s director of adult animation. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.” 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their Hormone Monsters — visible only to them — as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age. The main voice cast includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and Maya Rudolph. Human Resources, meanwhile, centers on the workplace of the Hormone Monsters; Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Rudolph and Kroll star.

According to Netflix’s announcement on Monday, the characters and stories from Human Resources will flow into Big Mouth‘s final episodes. Our sister site Deadline was first to report the series’ upcoming farewells.