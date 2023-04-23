What Is Sling TV? Your Guide to the Cost-Effective Cord-Cutting Option

Ready to cut cable service altogether? Try Sling TV.

With so many ways to watch your favorite shows these days, it can be hard to determine which services and subscriptions are best for you. We’re here to breakdown one of the most cost-effective options for cutting that cord: Sling TV.

In addition to offering competitive pricing, Sling TV doesn’t require a contract, making it easy to adjust your subscription (or cancel it altogether) at any time. See our guide below to decide whether Sling TV is right for you and all of your TV-watching needs.

What Is Sling TV?

Sling is a customizable cord-cutting streaming subscription option that is cheaper than the “live TV” subscriptions from Hulu (Hulu + Live costs $69.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($64.99/month). The streaming service offers three subscription options with different channel lineups to fit your specific needs, and the option to customize it with add-ons, extras and premium streaming services.

($40/month for Sling Orange; $45/month for Sling Blue;

$60/month for Orange + Blue)



What Are the Subscription Options for Sling TV?

If you’re a sports fanatic, or looking for something appropriate for the whole family, you may want to sign up for Sling Orange. For $40/month, you gain access to Disney and ESPN as well as 31 other channels including ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Nick Jr. and Freeform. Sling Orange is great for those hoping to tune in to Monday Night Kickoff, NBA Basketball, but also want to stay up to date on Yellowstone. And, if you feel like something is missing, you can customize your plan at any point by adding extras, such as the Comedy Extra, Kid Extra and Lifestyle Extra. Plus, you have 50 hours of DVR space to work with and thousands of movies and shows for on-demand streaming. (The downsides? You don’t get local channels, and you can only stream on one device.)

If you prioritize news and entertainment and want access to more channels (including local Fox, NBC and ABC in select markets), you can sign up for Sling Blue for $40/month. (Users in markets with all three local channels are subject to a $5 fee, upping the subscription to $45/month.) With 45-plus channels and the ability to stream on three devices, Sling Blue subscribers have access to ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, TBS and more. As with Sling Orange, you have 50 hours of DVR space, thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand, and you can customize your viewing experience by adding Extras.

For a slightly higher monthly fee, you can subscribe to a combination plan. At $55/month (or, $60/month for those in markets with all three local channels), Sling offers the Sling Orange + Blue plan, with which you can enjoy the best family options from the Orange plan with the abundant and local access from the Blue, and stream on up to three devices. In select markets, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are a near total replacement for full cable service.

How Does Sling TV Compare to Competitors?

In terms of pricing, Sling TV plans cost less than its competitors (see below). Unlike its competitors, however, Sling TV does not offer local CBS coverage.

*Hulu + Live TV: $69.99/month; ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox available in Top 200 cities across U.S.

*YouTube TV: $72.99/month; ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox available in select ZIP codes

*FuboTV: $74.99/month + $10.99 per month for those with access to a Regional Sports Network (RSN); ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX available in Top 200 cities across U.S.

*DirecTV Stream: $64.99/month; ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox available in select zip codes

