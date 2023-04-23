NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Steps Down Following Investigation Into 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Jeff Shell is out as CEO of NBCUniversal, following a misconduct investigation involving an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman in the company.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Shell, who is married, assumed the role of CEO on Jan. 1, 2020, taking over for Steve Burke. Prior to serving as CEO, Shell was NBCUniversal’s chairman of film and entertainment.

No official information about a potential replacement for Shell has been announced, as the company is “dealing with this in real-time,” but a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that Comcast president Mike Cavanaugh will likely take on additional responsibilities, at least temporarily.

NBCUniversal, which was formally acquired by Comcast in 2013, oversees a staggering portfolio of TV-related assets across broadcast (NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, etc.); cable (Bravo, Telemundo, CNBC, MSNBC, etc.); streaming (Peacock); and beyond.