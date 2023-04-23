TVLine Items: Dick Van Dyke on Days, Gayle King's New CNN Show and More

It’s about to be a jolly holiday in Salem. The legendary Dick Van Dyke has been tapped for a recurring role on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, first appearing sometime this fall.

The 97-year-old actor tells Access that his soap opera debut comes courtesy of his gym partner, Days actor Drake Hogestyn, with whom he’s been casually joking about joining the show for years.

“I have played old men before, but comedy old men,” the former Diagnosis: Murder star tells Access, noting that his dramatic turn as a mysterious new character with amnesia is an exciting change of pace.

Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Gayle King and Charles Barkley are set to host a new weekly primetime show on CNN, the network announced Saturday. Set to debut sometime in 2024, King Charles will deliver “culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives,” according to CNN CEO Chris Licht.

* An adaptation of Kennedy Ryan’s novel Before I Let Go is currently in development at Peacock, our sister site Deadline reports. The book follows a divorced couple trying to move past their mutual transgressions in order to co-parent their two children.

* Dan Bongino, who hosts Fox News’ Unfiltered (as well as Fox Nation’s Canceled in the USA), has parted ways with the cabler after the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract. “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News said in a statement.