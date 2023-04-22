Y&R Vet Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video

Soap legend Eric Braeden, who has played The Young and the Restless patriarch Victor Newman for more than four decades, has revealed he has cancer.

While recuperating from knee surgery, the actor “began to have problems” with his prostate, he said in a video posted to his Facebook page Friday.

“I hate to be so personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may, or may not, listen to this,” he said. “It’ll happen to them.”

He chronicled experiencing pain on the way to set and going to the hospital for painful and frequent urination. After seeing a few different doctors, he ultimately received a cancer diagnosis.

“Needless to say, I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it,” Braeden said. He had surgery to remove the cancer, after which a biopsy revealed he had both high-grade and low-grade cancer cells. He is continuing treatment for the high-grade cancer cells with a 6-week immunotherapy treatment plan. He will receive weekly infusions and has already received two.

“So, that’s where I am right now. I’m a little under the weather, but not really much,” he said. “I’ve learned, now, to listen to my body more and not go all out.”

Braeden added: “I’m gonna get it. And I’ll be in top form again soon.”

Near the end of the 13-minute video, the actor grew emotional as he thanked fans for their support. “I still am happy to be able to go work,” he said. “It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people. And, yeah, I love your support. It means a lot.”

The video offered more details about Braeden’s health, which he first posted about in late March, saying he had a “malignant tumor” removed from his bladder.