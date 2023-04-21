Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Welcomes First Actress From Original PLL in Season 2 — See Photos

The doctor is (back) in. Annabeth Gish is set to appear in the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, now titled PLL: Summer School, reprising the role of Dr. Anne Sullivan. PLL Updates: Where Is Everyone Now?

Dr. Sullivan’s return was announced Friday on the show’s official Instagram account, including a behind-the-scenes shot of Gish filming an upcoming scene.

While Gish is technically the first actor from the ABC Family/Freeform series to appear on the reboot, several familiar names were referenced during the show’s first season, PLL: Original Sin. Not only were Aria and Ezra revealed to be adopting Imogen’s baby, but the Liars also encountered Eddie Lamb (played by a different actor) during their nostalgic visit to Rosewood.

Much of Summer School remains shrouded in mystery at the moment, but we do know a few things about the upcoming season, including that two actors — Elias Kacavas as Greg and Jordan Gonzalez as Ash — have been promoted to series regulars, implying that we’ll be seeing a lot more of them moving forward.

Get a first look at Gish’s visit to Millwood below:

A premiere date for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has not yet been announced. What are you hoping to see in the new season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Dr. Sullivan’s return below.