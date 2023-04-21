×

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Welcomes First Actress From Original PLL in Season 2 — See Photos

By /

Pretty Little Liars Summer School
Courtesy of HBO Max

The doctor is (back) in. Annabeth Gish is set to appear in the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, now titled PLL: Summer School, reprising the role of Dr. Anne Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan’s return was announced Friday on the show’s official Instagram account, including a behind-the-scenes shot of Gish filming an upcoming scene.

While Gish is technically the first actor from the ABC Family/Freeform series to appear on the reboot, several familiar names were referenced during the show’s first season, PLL: Original Sin. Not only were Aria and Ezra revealed to be adopting Imogen’s baby, but the Liars also encountered Eddie Lamb (played by a different actor) during their nostalgic visit to Rosewood.

Much of Summer School remains shrouded in mystery at the moment, but we do know a few things about the upcoming season, including that two actors — Elias Kacavas as Greg and Jordan Gonzalez as Ash — have been promoted to series regulars, implying that we’ll be seeing a lot more of them moving forward.

Get a first look at Gish’s visit to Millwood below:

A premiere date for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has not yet been announced. What are you hoping to see in the new season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Dr. Sullivan’s return below.

ad
 