National Treasure: Edge of History Cancelled After 1 Season at Disney+

Disney+ has cancelled National Treasure: Edge of History after a single season, according to our sister site Deadline. The news comes two months after the release of the Season 1 finale, which dropped Feb. 8.

Edge of History centered on Lisette Alexis’ Jess, “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” according to the official logline. Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones co-starred as Billie, “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

Season 1 featured guest appearances by National Treasure film stars Justin Bartha (as Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (as Peter Sadusky). Rounding out the series’ ensemble were Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.

Disney+ has struggled to launch original series outside the realms of Marvel and Star Wars. The streaming service recently cancelled The Mysterious Benedict Society after two seasons, along with the John Stamos series Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect National Treasure‘s fate. Were you a fan of Edge of History?