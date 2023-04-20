Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers Teaming Up With Dark Crystal Creators on The Boroughs Series for Netflix

Netflix on Thursday announced that it had given a series order to The Boroughs, a supernatural mystery with Stranger Things auteurs the Duffer Brothers as executive producers and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as showrunners.

What’s the eight-episode drama about? Its official logline reads: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands,” say the Duffers. “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny and deeply touching.”

For Addiss and Matthews’ part, they’re “thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

We’re intrigued. You? Hit the comments with the actors of a certain age you’re hoping will wind up in The Boroughs?