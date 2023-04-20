Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham to Headline Apple TV+ Christmas Special

The 2023 holiday season forecast calls for coal in Rupert Mannion’s stocking and a Hannah Waddingham concert special on Apple TV+.

The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star is set to headline Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, a holiday event that promises to “deliver a captivating night to remember, featuring dazzling performances and musical numbers from the Olivier-nominated actress, as well as special surprise guests.”

Per Apple, the holiday special will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, “and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year… as she performs festive classics accompanied by her spectacular big band.”

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas hails from production company Done + Dusted, which previously helmed 2020’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, also for Apple TV+.

A release date will be announced at a later time.

Waddingham currently stars as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on the above-mentioned Ted Lasso, which is midway through Season 3. New episodes continue to drop every Wednesday, with its finale slated for May 31. She can also be seen in PBS Masterpiece’s forthcoming adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel Tom Jones (premiering Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c; watch trailer), and as one of the hosts of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which kicks off Tuesday, May 9 on Peacock.

Her angelic voice has been put to use on more than one occasion over Ted Lasso‘s three-season run, beginning with her rendition of Frozen‘s “Let It Go” in Season 1. That was followed by a performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in Season 2. She would sing the latter again, this time opposite Michael Bublé, as part of his 2021 NBC holiday special, which you can watch below:

Are you looking forward to Waddingham’s Apple TV+ Christmas spectacular? Let us know in Comments.