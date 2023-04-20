TVLine Items: Lupin 3 Release Date, Spider-Man Heads to Disney+ and More

Assane Diop will continue his adventures in the fall, with the release of Lupin Part 3 now slated for Friday, October 5.

Netflix announced the French mystery series Lupin, starring Omar Sy as the lead character Assane Diop, will return for a third installment consisting of seven 45-minute episodes.

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down,” the synopsis reads.

Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella also star in the series, which is directed by Ludovic Bernard, Daniel Grou and Xavier Gens.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Six of Sony’s Spider-Man films are set to make their Disney+ debut, beginning with Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man (on Friday, April 21), followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom (on Friday, May 12).

* Only Murders in the Building has promoted Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Arconia resident Howard, to series regular for Season 3, Deadline reports.

*The TV lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival (being held June 7-18) includes HBO Max’s Full Circle (directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz and Jharrel Jerome); Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach, with Justina Machado; BET+’s Diarra From Detroit, a dark comedy exec-produced by Kenya Barris and written by/starring Diarra Kilpatrick; HBO Sports Documentaries’ The Golden Boy; Disney+’s Choir; A&E’s Exposing Parchman, Paramount+’s De La Calle; and fan-favorite selections The Walking Dead: Dead City (starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Outlander (starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan) and Apple TV+’s Swagger. (Buy tickets)

* Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry will premiere this fall on Apple TV+. Watch a newly released teaser:

* Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Selling Sunset Season 6. All 11 episodes drop Friday, May 19:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?