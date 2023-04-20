WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs Red Carpet — Noche de Estrellas

The Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) are being held tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and airing for the first time on Univision — and here on TVLine you can get a first glimpse of the star-studded affair, via our livestream of the Noche de Estrellas red carpet, starting at 7/6c.

Kicking off the eighth edition of the Latin AMAs, Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan TV presenter Chiqui Delgado will lord over the red carpet arrivals as hosts, alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal, who will cover all style moments and carpet looks.

Noche de Estrellas will further set the tone for the rest of the night with a performance of “Medallo” by reggaetón chart-toppers Blessd, Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez. Also, the first two winners of the night will be announced during the red carpet.

Clarissa Molina, one of Univision’s most recognized faces, is hosting this year’s Latin AMAS alongside Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo and Natti Natasha.

A celebration of today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, the Latin AMAs nominees this year include top artists like Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee, while Anuel AA, Chiquis, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce and Young Miko are among the night’s performers.