TVLine Items: Twilight TV Series Eyed, Final Happy Valley Trailer and More

Twihards, it’s time to pull out those graphic tees and other memorabilia, because the sun is rising again on the Twilight saga.

The extremely popular teen vampire books are being adapted into a television series, per our sister site The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is in the early stages of development and not much is known about the specific details, but Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) has been chosen to write the script. Twilight author Stephanie Meyer is expected to be involved in the show’s development as well, sources tell THR.

Lionsgate Television will produce the adaptation, which does not yet have a network/outlet attached.

Twilight was previously adapted into a movie franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Pitch Perfect film series vet Anna Camp has joined Peacock’s upcoming thriller Hysteria! as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Camp joins previously cast series lead Julie Bowen (Modern Family), as well as Cruel Summer alumna Chiara Aurelia, Nikki Hahn (Magnum P.I.), Emjay Anthony (Council of Dads) and newcomer Kezii Curtis.

* Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is attached to star in Lodi, a new drama in development at Prime Video, our sister site Variety reports. Based on a true story, the show follows car salesman Lou (played by McGregor) as he “goes from ordinary small-town citizen to FBI informant infiltrating the mafia when a key member of organized crime offers to buy his Cadillac dealership. Over the next three years, Lou finds his quest for glory tested when he becomes embroiled in the inner workings of the crime family – from fronting a multimillion-dollar operation, to becoming a surrogate son – before procuring the first-ever conviction of an infamous crime boss,” the series description reads.

* Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach, a horror dramedy from producers Blumhouse starring Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), will premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, July 7.

* Apple TV+ dropped a trailer for a series adaptation of the children’s books Frog and Toad, slated to premiere Friday, April 28. Nat Faxon (The Connors) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) will voice the titular roles of Frog and Toad respectively.

* A trailer has been released for Happy Valley’s third/final season, which premieres Monday, May 22 on Acorn TV, AMC+ and (at 10/9c) BBC America:

