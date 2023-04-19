High Desert Trailer: Patricia Arquette Battles Bad Guys (and Herself) in New Dark Comedy — Get Release Date

Patricia Arquette is taking the world of private investigation by storm… as long as the gig doesn’t start before 11 am.

Apple TV+’s dark comedy High Desert (which will release its first three-of-eight episodes Wednesday, May 17, followed by one new installment weekly) “follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, Calif., and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator,” reads the official description.

In the clip (embedded above), Peggy seems entirely in over her head as she battles a wacky, waving inflatable arm-flailing tube man — and herself — in her quest to become the next best private eye. And while she does (surprisingly!) land herself the job, her new life pivot seemingly puts her in the crosshairs of kidnappings, heists, drug deals and more. But can she stay sober long enough to suss out the bad guys?

Joining Arquette in the cast are Matt Dillon (Crash), Christine Taylor (Search Party), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Bernadette Peters (Mozart in the Jungle), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Keir O’Donnell (Ray Donovan).

High Desert is created and written by Nancy Fichman (Grace and Frankie), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Nurse Jackie), who all serve as executive producers. The series is also a reunion for Severance‘s Arquette and Ben Stiller; both serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Roach (Meet the Parents) directs all eight episodes.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us if you’ll be checking this one out by dropping some comments below.