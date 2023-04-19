FUBAR Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Blows Stuff Up, Bonds With His CIA Daughter in Netflix's Action Comedy

Firing military-grade weaponry and walking away from explosions in slow motion is a family business, apparently, on Netflix’s FUBAR.

Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on his first major TV role in the new action comedy, which debuts on the streamer on Thursday, May 25. In the official trailer — which you can watch above — Schwarzenegger plays an aging CIA operative who’s still kicking butt well into his 60s. It’s time for him to hang it up, though, and he plans to spend his retirement reconnecting with his daughter, played by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Monica Barbaro. But the agency pulls him in for one final job: rescuing a fellow operative who’s stuck in a far-off country. And hey, that operative is his daughter!

Father and daughter are wary of each other at first, but they set aside their differences to retrieve some dangerous WMDs and save the world… and they end up earning each other’s respect along the way. Plus, The Mindy Project‘s Fortune Feimster is there to supply a few zingers as well to keep the mood light. (Just don’t hand her that rocket launcher.)

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at FUBAR, and tell us in the comments if you’ll be back… um, to watch the full series.