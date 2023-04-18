Ratings: Fantasy Island Rebounds, 9-1-1 and American Idol Lead Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s American Idol tied for the Monday demo win, while NBC’s The Voice delivered the night’s largest audience. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

FOX | 9-1-1 (with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) was steady, while Fantasy Island (1.8 mil/0.2) rebounded from last episode’s season lows with a Wonder Years reunion.

ABC | American Idol (4.1 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped week-to-week, as did The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap).

NBC | The Voice (5.1 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped week-to-week with the Knockouts kickoff, followed by That’s My Jam‘s 3.1 mil/0.3.

CBS | The Neighborhood (4.7 mil/0.4) and Bobishola (4.3 mil/0.3) both ticked down, leading into NCISes reruns.

THE CW | All American (440K/0.1) matched its second-smallest audience of the season.

