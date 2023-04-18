Tribunal Justice, Created by Judge Judy, Gets Freevee Release Date & Trailer

Amazon Freevee will lay down some more law when Tribunal Justice — a court program created by Judge Judy Sheindlin — makes its debut on Friday, June 9.

In fact, Tribunal Justice will be released the same day that the Daytime Emmy-winning Judy Justice‘s sophomore season wraps.

Created and executive-produced by Sheindlin, Tribunal Justice features a panel of three judges adjudicating “real and compelling cases” and engaging in “a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don’t always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict.”

The first three episodes will be released in the U.S., UK, Germany and Austria on June 9, with a new episode releasing every weekday through December 1. Watch a trailer above.

Tribunal Justice is presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles; and Judge Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney and an instructor for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and New York Prosecutors Training Institute.

The bailiffs (’cause you gotta have bailiffs!) are Cassandra Britt and Judge Judy‘s own Petri Hawkins Byrd.