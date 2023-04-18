Third Series in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe In Development at AMC

AMC is looking to once again expand author Anne Rice‘s Immortal Universe. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cabler announced Tuesday that it is “actively developing” a potential third series with John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) attached as showrunner and writer. The series would be set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured in a number of the author’s novels that is devoted to studying the supernatural world and keeping mortals safe from its darkest elements.

The still-untitled series would of course join AMC and AMC+’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan McDermott said in a statement. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

AMC Networks acquired the rights to a collection of Rice’s work in 2020, which encompasses 18 of her titles including The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. Producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) oversees development for the entire universe.

Interview With the Vampire, which debuted October 2, 2022, is currently in production on its second season in Prague. The series, which is showrun by Rolin Jones, “follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).”

Mayfair Witches (which wrapped its first season on Feb. 26— read our finale post mortem here) focuses on “an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.” That series was also renewed for Season 2, which will begin shooting in New Orleans later this year. Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin co-star, while Esta Spalding serves as showrunner and executive producer.

