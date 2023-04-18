TVLine Items: Galaxy Quest Reboot Status, Love Island Spinoff and More

Galaxy Quest has landed at Paramount+, which is developing a series adaptation of the 1999 film, our sister site Variety reports. The movie starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Tony Shalhoub and Enrico Colantoni, among others.

Paramount+ is the most recent streaming service to attempt to bring the cult film to TV. Amazon Studios tried to turn the movie into a series with the original cast in 2015, but Rickman’s death halted the project. It was then revived in August 2017 with writer and comedian Paul Scheer (The League) coming on board to pen the script, but it, ultimately, did not move forward.

Currently, producer Mark Johnson is the only member of the movie’s creative team who is attached to the latest iteration of the potential series, serving as an executive producer.

* Peacock has ordered a new Love Island spinoff titled Love Island Games, which is slated to premiere in the fall. The series will be competition-based as fan favorites from throughout the franchise try their hand at finding love again, while participating in team and couple challenges.

* The O.C. vet Mischa Barton will guest-star on the new season of the Australian soap opera Neighbours, airing on Amazon Freevee. Barton will play Reece, “an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be,” per the press release. The new season is slated to premiere in the fall and will be a continued exploration of the lives of Ramsay Street residents in a fictitious town in Australia.

* Netflix has renewed the reality dating series Perfect Match for a second season. Hosted by American singer and TV personality Nick Lachey, the series brings together single reality TV stars in hopes of helping them to find their significant other.

* Season 2 of Prime Video’s rom-com With Love will premiere Friday, June 2 and will focus on “siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through.”

* Snake Oil, a new game show hosted by comedian David Spade and executive-produced by actor Will Arnett, has been ordered at Fox. In the show, “contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘snake oil salesmen’ whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money,” per the press release.

* HBO released a trailer for Moonage Daydream, a documentary about the late rock legend David Bowie, debuting Saturday, April 29 at 8/7c:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for City on Fire, an eight-episode mystery thriller written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.), based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name. It premieres with its first three episodes on Friday, May 12, followed by one new installment weekly through June 16.

