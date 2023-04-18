Amazon Adds Dialogue Boost Option to Select Original Series and Movies

Are you a fan of subtitles? If so, you’re going to love this!

Prime Video has launched a brand new feature called Dialogue Boost which allows users to increase the volume of dialogue on a selection of the streamer’s original series and films. Initially conceived to support customers who are hard of hearing, the option, which will quiet down background music and other effects, is available for all Prime Video users to appease all styles of listening preferences.

Although similar set-ups can be found on high-end audio systems and equipment in addition to some smart TVs, Amazon claims to be the first global streaming service to offer such a feature.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios Raf Soltanovich said in a statement. “Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

Dialogue Boost is now available to use on all devices that support Prime Video worldwide. The feature has been added to English-language originals such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Harlem, in addition to movies like The Big Sick, Being the Ricardos and Beautiful Boy. A title’s details page will signify whether it’s available. If applicable, users can enter the audio and subtitles menu, then select which level of Dialogue Boost they’d like to use: medium or high.

The streamer says it will add support for additional titles later this year.

What do you think about Prime Video’s new offering? Will you be using it? Let us know in the comments!