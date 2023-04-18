All the Light We Cannot See Trailer: Mark Ruffalo Leads Netflix's Sweeping World War II Epic — Get Release Date

Netflix is bringing a celebrated book to life in grand fashion later this year.

The streamer’s adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See will premiere Thursday, Nov. 2, TVLine has learned. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller by Anthony Doerr, the four-part series takes place during World War II, with Mark Ruffalo starring as Daniel LeBlanc, who flees Nazi-occupied Paris with his blind daughter Marie-Laure in tow — and a legendary diamond as well. Daniel and Marie-Laure hide out with an eccentric uncle played by Hugh Laurie, and Marie-Laure strikes up an unlikely friendship with a teenager named Werner (Dark‘s Louis Hofmann) who is working for Hitler’s regime. The series “tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times,” per the official description.

Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the series (which you can watch above), and though it features no spoken dialogue, it paints a vivid picture of a story about courage in the face of adversity and the resilience of the human spirit. Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti stars as Marie-Laure, with Nell Sutton playing her as a child. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) directs all four episodes and serves as an executive producer; Steven Knight (See) will write and also serve as an EP.

