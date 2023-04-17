The Weeknd's Music Industry Drama The Idol Gets Premiere Date at HBO — Watch Teaser Trailer

It’s only Monday, but The Weeknd is already here. That is, the pop singer’s HBO series, The Idol, has finally earned a premiere date and will debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c, the premium cabler has announced. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

The drama follows a pop starlet (played by Lily-Rose Depp) as she navigates the music industry and ultimately falls under the control of a nightclub owner-turned-cult leader, played by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd. “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” according to the official logline. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the cast includes Troye Sivan (Boy Erased), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), Hari Nef (Meet Cute), Jane Adams (Hacks), Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Mike Dean, Ramsey and singers Jennie Ruby Jane and Moses Sumney.

Tesfaye also serves as co-creator and executive producer along with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahim.

The news announcing The Idol‘s premiere date comes after reports of production problems in early March. An article in Rolling Stone, which is owned by TVLine’s parent company Penske Media Corporation, chronicled alleged turmoil on the set of the series, which included allegations of last-minute rewrites, ever-changing production timelines and Levinson’s disturbing creative approach that turned the series into “sexual torture porn.” HBO defended The Idol and the production process.

