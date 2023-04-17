Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer: Gus Becomes a Leader as Humanity's Battle for Survival Rages On — Watch

Will hybrid child Gus finally be reunited with his mom Birdie? That’s what the brand new trailer for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth teases from the top. But in order for that to go down, he’s going to have to survive a jailbreak first.

In Season 2 (which drops all eight episodes on Netflix Thursday, April 27), “a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, as Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men,” according to the official description. “Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

In the new clip embedded above, General Abbot tells us, “we’re fighting extinction and we are losing,” as he continues building his army to war against the hybrid kids. But Jepperd and Aimee are hot on the their trails, as Big Man vows to his new partner that they’ll get all of the children back unharmed. But the clock is ticking, and the longer the kids lie waiting in captivity, the greater the chance of them being picked off one by one for experimentation. Can Gus, a hybrid who’s “our only hope,” keep his friends alive and lead them to safety?

Rounding out the Season 2 cast are Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy and Yonas Kibreab as Finn. James Brolin serves as the narrator.

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, and is executive-produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Watch the new trailer by pressing PLAY above (plus, see some new photos below), then tell us: Are you excited for Part 2 of Gus’ big battle? Drop a comment below.