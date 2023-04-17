Succession's Stars Look Back on Their Favorite Scenes So Far — Watch Video

Across the past four seasons, Succession has given us plenty of memorable scenes and moments — but which ones stand out the most to the show’s cast?

In the video above, TVLine asks Succession stars Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Shiv) and Kieran Culkin (Roman) to name their favorite scenes to play as actors on the HBO drama. Strong couldn’t narrow his pick down to just one: “There’s been so much to sink my teeth into that I can’t even really remember all of it.” But he does list standouts like Kendall sobbing on Logan’s shoulder in the Season 1 finale and his ill-fated Season 3 birthday party, along with the Season 2 deep cut of a despondent Kendall talking with his mother after visiting the home of the boy he killed: “I found that scene devastating.”

Snook’s pick is fresh off the presses because she goes with this current season’s knockout Episode 3, with Shiv learning of her father Logan’s death: “We all had to work together as a cast and crew, and I think what we achieved is pretty amazing.” Culkin goes deep with his selection, choosing Kendall’s Season 3 birthday party where Roman is feeling invincible after facilitating the GoJo deal. The actor takes us behind the scenes of Roman’s harsh showdown with his siblings, explaining how he fine-tuned his performance after several takes with the help of his co-stars and director. (Additional reporting by Nick Caruso)

Press PLAY above to see the stars of Succession reveal their favorite scenes so far