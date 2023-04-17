TVLine Items: Sonic the Hedgehog Series Cast, Anna Nicole Doc and More

The Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff is taking off at Paramount+.

The live-action series Knuckles, based on the Sonic the Hedgehog films, will star Idris Elba (Luther) and Adam Pally (Happy Endings), who are reprising their movie roles as Knuckles and Wade Whipple, respectively.

Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Bloods) and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) will recur in the show. Additionally, Rory McCann (Games of Thrones) will guest-star, as will Tika Sumpter (The Haves and the Have Nots), who is reprising her role as Maddie.

The series’ plot occurs between the second and third Sonic the Hedgehog films, the latter of which is slated to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2024, and “will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior,” per the press release.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* TBS’ Dwyane Wade-hosted game show The Cube, which was previously set to return in January, will at last kick off Season 2 on Sunday, May 14 (at 9/8c).

* The documentary King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 2.

* Netflix dropped a teaser for the new comedy special John Mulaney: Baby J, slated to premiere Tuesday, April 25:

* Netflix released a teaser for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a new season of its reality dating series, which will feature five queer couples as their relationship hits a crossroads and they must decide to get married or call it quits. It premieres on Wednesday, May 24 and will be hosted by Sweet Magnolias vet JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, director Ursula Macfarlane’s documentary about the model/actress who died of an accidental overdose at age 39:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?