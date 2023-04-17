Reasonable Doubt Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, Morris Chestnut Joins Cast

Hulu has reached a verdict on Reasonable Doubt, renewing the legal drama for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Additionally, Morris Chestnut — whose recent TV credits include The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Our Kind of People — has joined the sophomore run as a series regular. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, he’ll play Corey Cash, a charming and media-savvy defense attorney who Jax brings in to help on a new high-profile case.

Loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, whose client roster has included the Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur and Katt Williams, the series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles. It follows Jax as “she fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying to deal with a failing marriage and the pitfalls of motherhood,” per the official synopsis.

The cast also includes Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Almost Human), Sean Patrick Thomas (The District), McKinley Freeman (Queen Sugar), Tim Jo (This Is Us), Angela Grovey, and child actors TJ Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode.

Created by Raamla Mohamed (Little Fires Everywhere, Scandal), Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective (an initiative to create “culturally specific, wildly entertaining content”) and counts Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore among its executive producers. Washington also directed the premiere episode.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!