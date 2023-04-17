Ratings: The Blacklist Matches Lows; American Idol, 60 Minutes Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.
ABC | AFV (with 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating), American Idol (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Company You Keep (2.3 mil/0.2) all added viewers, with Idol also rising in the demo.
CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (7 mil/0.5), The Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.4) and East New York (4.7 mil/0.3) were both down, but NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.3, was a new spinoff teased?) was steady.
NBC | Magnum P.I. (3.2 mil/0.2) and The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.1) both dipped, with the latter matching series lows.
FOX | Bob’s Burgers drew 640K and a 0.2, followed by The Great North‘s 600K/0.2 and Family Guy‘s 840K/0.3 and 870K/0.3.
