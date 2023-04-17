×
 

Destination X Reality-Bending Adventure Competition Set at NBC

Destination X
Courtesy of VTM Belgium

NBCUniversal and BBC — following their successful team-up on Peacock’s The Traitors — have co-commissioned Destination X, an adventure reality competition which since February has been a hit in Belgium.

Now in development to air Stateside on NBC proper, Destination X “crosses fantasy with reality” as 10 contestants embark on “the road trip of a lifetime, but have no idea of their location.”

Upon boarding the innovative Destination X bus, “reality is tweaked” to mislead the contestants (seemingly by VR headsets, as shown in a still from the Belgian version below). At the end of each episode — after information has been delivered with a number of clues designed to help the contestants decide if they can trust what they see — the player who places their “X” on a map furthest away from the bus’ actual location has to leave the game, and thus lose their shot at the cash prize.

Destination X Belgium

‘Destination X’ in Belgium (Courtesy of Geronimo)

The other participants then search for the location of the host, who communicates with them from a secret command post using state-of-the-art drones and other smart technical devices. “Mind-blowing and spectacular gameplay will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens,” the official synopsis promises.

Destination X was created by Geronimo, and since launching in Belgium on broadcaster VTM, it has been consistently winning its Monday evening time slot with a 42% market share (in the 18-44 demo).

