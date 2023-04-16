Love Is Blind Delay: Blockbuster, AOC and Others Have Good Fun Tweeting About Netflix's Live Reunion Snag

Did you hear the one about the U.S. congresswoman, a defunct video chain and the Criminal Minds star…?

All manner of “blue checkmark” Twitter accounts joined in the fun on Sunday night, as Love Is Blind fans waited (and waited, and waited…) for the live reunion special to start streaming amid technical difficulties.

The reunion conversation eventually got underway about 75 minutes late, but was no longer being presented live. “[W]e are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible.” (Some folks, though, are reportedly able to watch it live, as we speak — including one TVLine editor.)

Long-ago Netflix rival Blockbuster threw some shade at the streamer’s latest attempt at a live special (after Chris Rock’s stand-up outing went off without a hitch), tweeting about how VHS tapes could be started “on time… no problem.” Fellow vid-tailer Redbox in turn tweeted “solidarity” at its Blockbuster comrade.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

solidarity, bro — Redbox (@redbox) April 17, 2023

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez — apparently a big Love Is Blind fan! — suggested that the seamstress who saved the day when the dating series’ Brett had a wedding suit emergency could “fix” Netflix’s problem.

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

Actress/producer Eva Longoria took the occasion to remind folks with a wink that her Hulu docuseries, Searching for Mexico (which releases episodes every Sunday) is “on and on time.”

You know what’s on and on time? #SearchingForMexico 😉 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) April 17, 2023

Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster, meanwhile, fired off a whole narrative of tweets about the delay, both inviting fans to keep her apprised of when the special actually started (while she left to make dinner), and asserting that (ahem) “Delayed pleasure can be extraordinary.”

I’m okay with it. Everyone else who isn’t into live sports is having an exciting time right now. I’ll wait for it. Delayed pleasure can be extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/reXdhuAdFz — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) April 17, 2023

What have been your favorite tweets about the Love is Blind hiccup?