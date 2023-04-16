9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Maddie Helps a Former Girl Meets World Star in Crisis

Remember little Auggie Matthews? Well, he’s all grown up… and he’s in trouble!

August Maturo (Girl Meets World) guest stars in Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) as a freaked-out music student who happens to connect with the perfect dispatcher when he calls for emergency services.

But it’s actually what comes next that will prove more memorable. Without giving too much away, lest 9-1-1 send Athena Grant to take me away to spoiler jail, let’s just say that this whole thing ends in an unexpected — but extremely welcome — duet between the caller and the dispatcher.

In addition to Girl Meets World, Maturo has also appeared in episodes of Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, The Conners, S.W.A.T. and Accused, among other shows.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, appropriately titled “Performance Anxiety,” the 118 “races to the rescue at emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition; Bobby’s annual performance reviews sends Chimney to the firefighter academy where he runs into a familiar face; and Eddie’s aunt gets involved in his personal life,” per Fox’s official logline. (And speaking of Chimney, come back to TVLine after Monday’s episode for a Q&A with actor Kenneth Choi.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Monday’s 9-1-1, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 6 below.