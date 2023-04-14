Thursday Ratings: 5 Shows Eye Lows; So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the Thursday demo win, while CBS’ Young Sheldon delivered the night’s biggest audience. Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble

ABC | Station 19 (with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) was steady. Grey’s Anatomy (3.3 mil/0.3) was steady with its first hour, but the second (3 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows; read recap and Kelly McCreary exit Q&A.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.4, read recap) and Ghosts (6.1 mil/0.4) were both down in audience and respectively hit and tied demo lows. So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.3 mil/0.3) each added eyeballs and were steady in the demo.

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.6 mil/0.3) slipped to at least season lows, while Animal Control (1 mil/0.2) hit and matched its lowest numbers to date.

