SNL: Pete Davidson to Return as Host

Pete Davidson is returning to the scene of the crime sketch.

The Saturday Night Live alum will be back on the late-night series as host on May 6, TVLine has confirmed. The gig will mark Davidson’s first time taking the hosting reins and comes one year after his exit from SNL in May 2022.

Davidson joined SNL in 2014 as a featured player before eventually becoming a full-time repertory player. One of the youngest cast members in the show’s history (he was just 20 when he debuted), he became known for his “Weekend Update” appearances and digital shorts. Ahead of his final episode, Davidson wrote on Instagram, “SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

Davidson’s return to SNL coincides with the premiere of his upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis, debuting Thursday, May 4 on Peacock. On Thursday, the streamer shared a first look at the show, which “straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson” as “he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.”

Davidson co-write and executive-produces Bupkis, in addition to starring alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

As previously reported, Ana de Armas (Blonde, Apple TV+’s upcoming movie Ghosted) will serve as SNL host for this coming Saturday’s show, with musical guest Karol G.