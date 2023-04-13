Magnum P.I. Sneak Peek: Thomas Is Ready to Make Things 'Official' (!)

Thomas has a none-too-small question to ask Juliet in this exclusive sneak peek from NBC’s Magnum P.I.

In the ninth episode of Season 5, airing this Sunday at 9/8c and directed by series lead Jay Hernandez, Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins undercover inside a psychiatric hospital. Brothers & Sisters alum Sarah Jane Morris guest-stars.

As Perdita Weeks previously told TVLine about this episode, “I go undercover in a major way.” “And in an ethically questionable manner,” Hernandez quickly added. “It’s a fun episode. The fans will like it.”

But how will fans feel about the roller coaster of emotions delivered by the sneak peek above? Press play and see what surprise Thomas has for his partner.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Katsumoto (Tim Kang) and his son Dennis head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly.

“[Katsumoto] has really meaty family stuff” in this episode, Weeks told us; “Big character stuff,” added director Hernandez.

