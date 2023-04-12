TVLine Items: True Detective Season 4 Trailer, Amber Brown Axed and More

True Detective is taking an ice-cold turn in its fourth season.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for True Detective: Night Country, premiering later this year on the premium cabler (and Max, the new name of Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service).

Set around an Alaskan disappearance case, this installment of the popular crime-drama anthology stars Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and American actress and professional boxer Kali Reis in the lead detective roles.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace,” reads the official synopsis. “To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer.

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* Apple TV+’s YA series Amber Brown, starring Grey’s Anatomy vet Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose, has been cancelled after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Ariana DeBose is slated to host the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11 at 8/7 on CBS. This will mark the second year the Tony Award nominee has hosted the show, which will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

* CBS has given a series order to Buddy Games, a reality competition inspired by host and executive producer Josh Duhamel’s real-life annual tradition, where for the past 20 years, one weekend a summer, he reunites with childhood friends to compete in a variety of games.

* Syndicated entertainment news series Extra has been renewed for Season 30, which will premiere this fall.

* SeriesFest, which champions underserved voices in episodic storytelling, announced its full 2023 lineup on Wednesday. The festival will take place May 5–10 in Denver; its events include screenings of Netflix’s Mulligan (with creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means), NatGeo’s A Small Light (with showrunners Joan Rater and Tony Phelan) and Amazon Freevee’s Primo (with series creator Shea Serrano and stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Christina Vidal, as well as a Q&A with RuPaul’s Drag Race executive producers Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell, who will also receive the festival’s Impact in Television Award.

* VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (entering Season 11), Couples Retreat (returning for Season 3) and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (back for Season 2) are moving to fellow Paramount-owned cable network MTV in May, Deadline reports. The move comes as Paramount mulls a sale of BET Media, which includes BET, BET+ and VH1, and follows the previous relocation of RuPaul’s Drag Race from VH1 to MTV.

* Warner Bros. Discovery released a first look at its upcoming animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is slated to premiere Tuesday, May 23 on the newly announced Max platform. The voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?