The Penguin 'Will Gut You Like a Fish' in First Trailer for Spinoff of The Batman

The Penguin is looking to make a name for himself on the streets of Gotham City in the first trailer for HBO Max’s series offshoot of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. New DC TV Slate: Booster Gold, Wonder Woman Prequel and More

The first footage was released on Wednesday as part of a Max Day press event that formally announced the new name and details for the streaming service that as of May 23 will be known as Max.

Ordered to series over a year ago, the eight-episode Warner Bros. Television/DC Studios drama “continues the epic crime saga” that filmmaker Matt Reeves began in 2022 with Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman, and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film.

The previously announced cast also includes How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti (as Sofia Falcone, daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone), Marvel’s Runaways‘ Rhenzy Feliz, House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly, The Expanse‘s Shohreh Aghdashloo and Outer Range‘s Deirdre O’Connell.

Recurring players, meanwhile, include all the good things’ Clancy Brown (as mobster Salvatore Maroni), Mrs. Maisel‘s Michael Zegen (possibly as Carmine Falcone’s son Alberto), Sons of Anarchy‘s Theo Rossi, Gilmore Girls‘ Scott Cohen, The Offer’s James Madio, Your Honor‘s Carmen Ejogo, The Expanse‘s François Chau and High Fidelity‘s David H. Holmes.

The Penguin is executive-produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directed the first three episodes) and Bill Carraro.

