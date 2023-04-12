The Great Season 3 Trailer: Catherine and Peter Declare a Truce, But the Peasants Are Revolting — Watch

The homefront is surprisingly peaceful in Season 3 of The Great, but the outside world is getting a lot more dangerous.

Hulu has released a new trailer for the alt-history comedy’s upcoming third season — which you can watch above — and in it, Catherine and her royal pain of a husband Peter have recommitted to their marriage, despite the whole “she tried to have him killed and locked up all of his friends” thing. They’re even seeing a marriage counselor… but when she recommends they look to faith to heal the rift between them, they both find that an “annoying answer.” Hey, they agree on something! She still needs to punch him now and then, though.

Outside the castle walls, it’s a different story: The common folk don’t like Catherine very much, and have even taken to fashioning crude dolls of her that they line up to spit at. As the peasants burn down cities and threaten an uprising, Catherine is worried about the future of her reign… but Peter isn’t worried at all. They love him, at least. Catherine is determined to triumph in the end, though: “I will win. I am me. I will pull this off.” (Remind us to jot that down as an affirmation to say in the mirror every morning.)

The Great returns for Season 3 on Friday, May 12 with all 10 episodes. Press PLAY above for a first look, and hit the comments to tell us what you want to see in Season 3.