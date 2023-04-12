Max Developing a Conjuring Universe Series — But There's a Twist

Ed and Lorraine Warren aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled plans for its newly merged Max streaming service Wednesday, and along with it came news of a Conjuring universe TV series that’s currently in development. The catch? The franchise is shifting gears (and genres) to spawn a drama series in place of its usual horror fare.

While an official description remains TBA, the series will be based on the films produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is confirmed to be continuing the story established on the big screen.

Patrick Wilson (Fargo) and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) starred as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, in the original 2013 film, its 2016 sequel and its third entry, 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The universe also churned out a batch of spinoff films which include Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019). Another sequel, The Nun 2, is set to be released Sept. 8, 2023. Collectively, the films have grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

Conjuring producer Peter Safran will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is in development at Warner Bros. Television. Filmmaker James Wan (who directed the very first film in the franchise) is in talks to executive produce.

Horror buffs: Thoughts on a Conjuring-based drama series?