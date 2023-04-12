The Ark Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

Syfy plans to stay aboard The Ark, handing a Season 2 renewal to the outer space drama, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes just hours ahead of The Ark‘s penultimate Season 1 episode, airing tonight at 10/9c. The freshman finale follows on Wednesday, April 19. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark,” co-showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner said in a statement. “Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series.”

Added Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s president of scripted programming: “The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios. Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

Created by Devlin (Stargate), The Ark is set 100 years in the future, when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. When a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event — with more than a year left to go before reaching its target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership — the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams star.

The Ark‘s good news has been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard. Glad to hear the journey isn’t over?