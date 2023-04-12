Robert Downey Jr. Welcomes Hoa Xuande to the World of Spycraft in Trailer for HBO's The Sympathizer

HBO has released a first photo (yes, that is RDJ on the right!) and a trailer for The Sympathizer, its limited series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

With Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden, Joint Security Area) and Don McKellar (Michael: Every Day) serving as its co-showrunners, The Sympathizer is described as “an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, and his resulting exile in the United States.”

Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bebop) plays said spy, wile the cast also includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who as you will see “plays multiple roles.”

In addition to co-showrunners Park (who also Episodes 1-3) and McKellar, and Robert Downey Jr., the limited series’ exec producers include Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Kim Ly, Niv Fichman, Ron Schmidt, author Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Jisun Back. Fernando Meirelles directed Episode 4, while Marc Munden helmed 5-7.