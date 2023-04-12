Ratings: FBIs, Lone Star Lead Tuesday; Gotham Knights Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ #TheFBIs tied Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star for the Tuesday demo win, while FBI proper copped the night’s biggest audience. The 21 Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

CBS | FBI (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) was up in viewers but down in the demo from its installment in last week’s well-watched crossover. International (5.6 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (4.9 mil/0.4) were both down in both measures.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.3 mil/0.4, read post mortem) and Accused (1.9 mil/0.2) were both steady in the demo, with the latter posting its best audience in five episodes.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (650K/0.1) and Gotham Knights (400K/0.1) both shed eyeballs, with the latter hitting a series low.

NBC | Night Court (2.7 mil/0.3) slipped to new series lows, and American Auto (1.5 mil/0.2) posted an audience low. The Wall‘s return (2/1 mil/0.3) was well shy of The Voice‘s latest numbers in the time slot, whereas Weakest Link (2 mil/0.3) was on par with Sir, That Is My Jam.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.