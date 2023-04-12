New Big Bang Theory Series in Development at HBO Max

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding to streaming. Big Bang Theory's 20 Best Episodes Ever

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that executive producer Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy series “derived from” The Big Bang Theory. The spinoff is earmarked for HBO Max, which will soon be rebranded as Max.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps.

The prospective offshoot would mark the second extension of the BBT franchise, following Young Sheldon. The CBS prequel, currently in Season 6, focuses on the East Texas upbringing of Jim Parsons’ breakout character, Sheldon Cooper.

As TVLine previously reported, “conversations” are underway about whether to end Young Sheldon with Season 7.

All 12 seasons of Big Bang and the first five seasons of Young Sheldon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Big Bang currently holds the record for TV’s longest-running multi-camera comedy, having run for 279 episodes over its 12-season run, between 2007 and 2019. The series starred Johnny Galecki (as Leonard Hofstdter), Parsons (as Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (as Penny), Kunal Nayyar (as Rajesh Koothrappali), Simon Helberg (as Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (as Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) and Kevin Sussman (as Stuart Bloom).

