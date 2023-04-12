Muppets Mayhem Trailer: Dr. Teeth's Band Takes on the (Entire) Music Industry in New Disney+ Series

After more than four decades of living that hard rock life, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are finally… making their first album?

Yes, as revealed in the just-released trailer for The Muppets Mayhem (premiering May 10 on Disney+), the iconic felt-skinned band has never actually gotten around to laying down tracks in a recording studio. As the group’s frontman explains, “We got a little sidetracked by the ’80s.”

And if you’re dying to hear about some of the wild behavior that had them “sidetracked,” you’re in luck. In addition to following the band as it finally records its first album, Muppets Mayhem also features interviews from legendary rockers (Tommy Lee, anyone?) who recall their crazy nights with Dr. Teeth and the gang.

The complete rundown of celebrity guest stars is as follows: Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Lil Nas X, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cedric Yarbrough and Zedd.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Muppets Mayhem, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be rocking out with the band next month?