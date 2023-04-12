Harry Potter TV Series Ordered at HBO Max With 10-Year (!) Commitment

Yer a wizard all over again, Harry.

A TV series based on the beloved Harry Potter novels has officially been ordered at HBO Max, the streamer revealed on Wednesday.

The project is described as a “faithful adaptation” of each of J.K. Rowling’s seven Harry Potter books, with plans for the show to span a decade. (It’s not yet clear if that equates to 10 seasons, or simply a 10-year lifespan for the series.)

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” HBO Max’s announcement reads.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” added HBO boss Casey Bloys. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the series, while David Heyman — who helped produce all eight of the Harry Potter films — is in talks to exec-produce, as well.

Wednesday’s announcement came during a press event held by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, where it was confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service called Max; get full details here.

Casting for HBO Max’s Harry Potter series will be announced at a later date. Are you excited for another trip to Hogwarts?