On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Cancelled by Netflix After One Season

Freeridge, a continuation of the Netflix series On My Block, has been cancelled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming TV: What's Renewed, Canceled?

Per Netflix’s official logline, Freeridge was “a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.”

The series starred Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi and Peggy Blow — who played On My Block‘s Marisol — as Mariluna. Additional cast members included Michael Solomon as Rusty, Zaire Adams as Andre, J.R. Villarreal as Tonio and Jean Paul San Pedro as Javier.

Several actors also reprised their roles from On My Block, including Paula Garcés as Geny, Eric Gutierrez as Ruben, Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne and Raushanah Simmons as Mrs. Turner.

Lauren Iungerich served as showrunner of Freeridge, executive-producing alongside fellow co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Jamie Dooner.

Freeridge dropped all eight episodes of its first (and now only) season on Feb. 2, 2023. On My Block, meanwhile, ran for four seasons from March 2018 to October 2021.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Freeridge‘s cancellation. Are you bummed? Drop a comment with your thoughts about Netlix’s short-lived On My Block spinoff below.