A League of Their Own Officially Renewed for Second and Final Season

A League of Their Own is rounding third and heading for home.

Prime Video has formally renewed the series adaptation for a second and final season, which is officially being billed as a “four-episode limited series.” The news confirms THR‘s report in March that A League of Their Own would indeed conclude with a very short Season 2.

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson said in a statement. “While obviously we were hoping for 11 seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fanbase as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” added Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.” 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own follows the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicles not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.

During the Season 1 finale, the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.

How are you feeling about A League of Their Own‘s renewal and cancellation? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.