Superman & Lois Sneak Peek: As Lois Prepares for Chemo, Tensions Rise Between Jordan and [Spoiler]

The dynamics at the Kent Farm have never been more complicated, which is saying a lot for a family that regularly discovers new relatives from other dimensions and planets.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c), the latest conflict is between Jordan and Candice, the latter of whom is crashing with the Kents until she finds a suitable place to live. When Lois asks Jordan to comb his hair — which wouldn’t even be an issue if he had let Sam take him to the barber last week, but whatever — he lets both his mother and Jonathan know exactly how he feels about their new house guest.

Then again, how long can Jordan really stay mad at someone who treats Lois so well while she’s going through chemo? His mother can use all the support she can get right now; him going through life with wet, messy hair is a small price to pay.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, directed by Arrowverse vet David Ramsey, “Clark and General Lane are both having a hard time giving Lois room to make her own decisions,” per the official logline. “Meanwhile, Lana and Sarah have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie has a surprise visitor.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at tonight’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Superman & Lois Season 3 below.