Single Drunk Female Cast Previews Sam's Sobriety, Mother-Daughter Struggles in Season 2 — Watch Video

Now that Single Drunk Female‘s Samantha Fink has been sober for just over a year, she’ll finally start looking at the root of her alcoholism.

“Coming into Season 2, we go deeper into her emotional sobriety and what happens when the day-to-day threat of drinking doesn’t feel as severe,” Sofia Black-D’Elia, who plays Sam, tells TVLine.

For Ally Sheedy, who portrays Sam’s mom Carol, the new season — premiering this Wednesday at 10/9c on Freeform — will find mother and daughter unpacking more of their complicated relationship. “There was a little bit of healing at the end of Season 1,” Sheedy notes. “But there’s very, very far for these two characters to go.”

Black-D’Elia also reveals that there will be another flashback episode which will allow fans to see “where a lot of those issues started between the two of them.” See the rest of the interview in the above video.

Season 2 finds Sam a year and a half into her sobriety journey and finally feeling “like she has a life worth celebrating,” per the official synopsis. “However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.”

The new season will reunite Sheedy with her Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald, who is set to appear as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice. Additionally, Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) will join the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel.

The half-hour comedy also stars Sasha Compere as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, Garrick Bernard as James and Ian Gomez (who has been promoted to series regular) as Carol’s boyfriend Bob.

What do you hope to see in Single Drunk Female Season 2? Share your thoughts below.