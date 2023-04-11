TVLine Items: Julie Bowen's Peacock Series, Slow Horses Adds Five and More

Something hysterical is coming Julie Bowen‘s way, and it’s not a good thing.

The Modern Family vet will star in Hysteria!, a new coming-of-age thriller series from Peacock. Following a group of teenagers in the ’80s, the show will dive into America’s past with mass frenzy, through the lens of satanic panic.

“When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them,” per the official synopsis.

Bowen will play Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast who “experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town.”

Matthew Scott Kane (Stitchers) will serve as writer and executive producer, alongside EPs John Francis Daley (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Chris Bender (Mulan, My Spy) and Jake Weiner (Mulan).

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* Apple TV+’s spy drama Slow Horses has added the following actors to its Season 4 cast: Lord of the Rings trilogy star Hugo Weaving, James Callis (Blood & Treasure, Battlestar Galactica), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence), Ruth Bradley (Humans) and Tom Brooke (Preacher).

* Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil will guest-star in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Acapulco, our sister site Deadline reports. Camil will play Alejandro, a new co-owner of Las Colinas Hotel who makes his co-owner Diane Davies miserable.

* NBC’s medical drama pilot Wolf has added Teddy Sears (The Flash, Chicago Fire) and Tamberla Perry (The Good Fight, All American: Homecoming) to its cast, per Deadline.

* Chris Pang (As We See It) has been cast in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, starring Silicon Valley vet Jimmy O. Yang, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pang and Yang, costars in the film Crazy Rich Asians, will reunite for the limited series about Willis Wu, who struggles with perceiving himself as the main character in his own life.

* CBS’ Superfan — a six-episode musical game show in which six “music superstars” (Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain) crown their biggest fan — will premiere Friday, June 9 at 8/7c.

* MGM+ has greenlit Hollywood Black, a four-part docuseries, based on American historian Donald Bogle’s book, that chronicles “a century of the Black experience in Hollywood, and [is] a powerful reexamination of a quintessentially American story – in brilliant color,” the press release reads.

* Jennifer Lopez is one badass momma in the trailer for The Mother, a Netflix original movie releasing Mother’s Day weekend (Friday, May 12), and in which the actress-singer plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. The Handmaid’s Tale vet Joseph Fiennes, newcomer Lucy Paez, Power alum Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci (Perry Mason) and Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) also star.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?